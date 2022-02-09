New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 152.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after buying an additional 340,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $20,928,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $10,682,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

