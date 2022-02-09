Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Tops $449.31 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $449.31 million and $17.00 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00049348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.38 or 0.07053421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,118.71 or 1.00144694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055717 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 457,329,091 coins and its circulating supply is 457,328,497 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

