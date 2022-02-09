Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 39,292 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,292 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $73,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

