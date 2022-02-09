Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 34,577 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,577 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.25% of KBR worth $68,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -186.20 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.