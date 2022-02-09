Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $70,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,303,000 after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $315.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.41 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,061,136 shares of company stock worth $703,984,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

