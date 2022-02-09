Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.60% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $76,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $67.34.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $769,548 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADPT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.