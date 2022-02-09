Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $87.64 Million Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.26% of Unisys worth $87,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,369,000 after buying an additional 1,070,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after buying an additional 421,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Unisys by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after buying an additional 315,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,727,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Unisys by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

UIS stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27.

In related news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

