Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 912,424 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Mosaic worth $80,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

