Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 111,493 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,493 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.90% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $90,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 54,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

