Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 492 ($6.65).

NETW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.95) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 234.40 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 83.60.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.