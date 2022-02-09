Nerve Finance (NRV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $170,441.00

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $170,441.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00105637 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

