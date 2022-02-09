Needham & Company LLC Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $70.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s current price.

DOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

DOCS opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. Doximity has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,637,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $96,187,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $84,272,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

