Needham & Company LLC Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $70.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s current price.
DOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.
DOCS opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. Doximity has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79.
In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,637,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $96,187,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $84,272,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
