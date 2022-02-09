NCR (NYSE:NCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.
Shares of NCR stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. NCR has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
