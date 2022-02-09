NCR (NYSE:NCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. NCR has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCR stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

