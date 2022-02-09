Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.78.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 47,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,700. Navient has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.