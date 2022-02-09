Natixis Sells 40,075 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,632 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40,075 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 82.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $241.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.11 and its 200 day moving average is $289.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.40 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

