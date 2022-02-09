Natixis Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Natixis bought a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 240,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000. Natixis owned about 0.19% of SciPlay as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCPL. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,899,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,530,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 185,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

