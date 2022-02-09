Natixis Invests $6.35 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Natixis acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $472.04 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total transaction of $1,375,258.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,421 shares of company stock worth $16,954,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

