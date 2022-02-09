Natixis Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Natixis grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,464 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PPL were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PPL by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PPL by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in PPL by 770.2% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,028,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 910,748 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

