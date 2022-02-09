Natixis Has $5.68 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 204.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,117 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Colfax were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Colfax by 114.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 591,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after purchasing an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

