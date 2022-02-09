Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,641,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

BMO stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.44%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.