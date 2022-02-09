National Fuel Gas Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

