National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

