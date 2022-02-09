National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.
In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$139,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$876,907.42. Also, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$8,951,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,225,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$487,435,950.45. In the last three months, insiders have bought 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 and have sold 2,044,100 shares valued at $31,469,797.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
