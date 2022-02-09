National Bank Financial Comments on Sherritt International Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Sherritt International Company Profile
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
