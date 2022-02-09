Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock opened at $177.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.