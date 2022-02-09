Namecoin (NMC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,603.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $28,603.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00004402 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,162.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.78 or 0.00782961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

