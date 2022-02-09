Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,456,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

