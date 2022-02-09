MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($258.62) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($202.30) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($247.13) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($258.62) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €211.80 ($243.45).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €188.05 ($216.15) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($185.69) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($258.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €182.57 and a 200-day moving average of €191.55.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

