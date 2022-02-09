MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on the stock.

MTech Acquisition stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.56 million and a PE ratio of -204.00. MTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($2.03). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.17.

MTech Acquisition Company Profile

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

