M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

