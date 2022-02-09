MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of MSA Safety worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE MSA opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

