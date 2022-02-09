Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 230,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TMFC opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

