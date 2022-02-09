Morgan Stanley Sells 195,995 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195,995 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $4,633,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $591.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $619.27 and its 200 day moving average is $596.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

