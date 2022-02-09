Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,481,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of NIKE worth $2,303,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

