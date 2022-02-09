Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Increased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,867. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $107.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

