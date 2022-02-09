Morgan Stanley Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $170.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

NYSE DIS opened at $142.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.71. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

