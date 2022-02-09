Morgan Stanley Lowers Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $33.50

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.50 to $33.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.