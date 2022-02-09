Morgan Stanley Lowers Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $33.50

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.50 to $33.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.
Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.