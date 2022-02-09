Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,242,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.46% of Twilio worth $3,106,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 2,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.45. The company had a trading volume of 111,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.52. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.61 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

