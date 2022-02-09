Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $135.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.99.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.11. 11,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,196. TFI International has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

