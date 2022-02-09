Morgan Stanley Has $2.65 Billion Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,650,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.16. The company had a trading volume of 127,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,396. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.03 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

