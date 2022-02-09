Morgan Stanley Has $1.90 Billion Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 340.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.94% of Coupang worth $1,904,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coupang by 412.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 149.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 in the last quarter.

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,751,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.