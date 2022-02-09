Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,832,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA stock traded up $13.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.82. 1,411,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,144,453. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $662.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.