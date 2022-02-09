Morgan Stanley Downgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to Underweight

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLGZY. UBS Group raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

