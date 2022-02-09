Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €21.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.14) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.91) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.26) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.39) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($26.90) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.49 ($22.40).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.69) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($18.94).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

