Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

MCRUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

