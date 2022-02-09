Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NYSE MOG.B opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.41. Moog has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

