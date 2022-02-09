Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

MNRO stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monro by 13.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 289.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the third quarter valued at about $607,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

