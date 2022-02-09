monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.00 and last traded at $201.00. Approximately 905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 618,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.17.

Get monday.com alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.70.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,245,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.