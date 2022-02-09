Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Hits $10.36 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $21.42 or 0.00049467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $306,468.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00049214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.48 or 0.07078364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.60 or 1.00281430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 483,688 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.