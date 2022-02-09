Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.53 or 0.00078182 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $38.81 million and approximately $481,099.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.46 or 0.07225612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00052769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,220.80 or 1.00117909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055122 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006455 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

